Crime & Safety

School bus driver accused of kissing teenage girl on his bus

EMBED <>More Videos

Joel Cedeno is due back in court on May 21st.

By Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A school bus driver in Long Island, New York, is facing charges, accused of kissing a teenage girl.

Joel Cedeno, 62, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said he asked a 15-year-old girl, who was the sole passenger on his bus, to hug him last Tuesday morning.

When she offered to shake his hand, police said Cedeno kissed her.

The girl's mother reported the incident to Patchogue-Medford School District which alerted the police.

Cedeno is due back in court on May 21.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypatchoguesuffolk countyschool busbus driverchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall
$6,000 worth of lingerie stolen from Charlotte-area Victoria's Secret
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Poisonous toads infest suburban Florida neighborhood
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Show More
Garner police investigating after man found shot to death in car
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
2 injured in Caswell County plane crash, officials say
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting
More TOP STORIES News