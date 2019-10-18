School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated, child endangerment

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Authorities have charged a New Jersey school bus driver with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Staff at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Berkeley Township called police after they said 64-year-old Anthony Rodriguez was acting erratically on Thursday afternoon. His bus was taken off its route and approximately 30 students were transferred to another bus.

The Ocean County prosecutor says Rodriguez was arrested and refused to take a breath test. A judge approved a warrant for a blood sample and results are pending.

Rodriguez is held in the county jail pending a detention hearing. It's not known if he has hired a lawyer.
