'Many' school buses not running in Wake County as bus drivers demand better compensation

Wake County Public School System has not specifically said how many bus drivers participated in the work stoppage Friday, but there are reports of many buses not showing up on time and long lines to drop off children at schools across the county.
The district's official statement released Friday morning was as follows:
"Families, Many of the school district's bus routes are not running this morning. We apologize for the inconvenience. Check your child's bus route. You will need to provide transportation this morning and make plans for this afternoon if the route is not covered. Please check social media and school web sites for updates."
That same problem is expected to happen again at the end of school and possibly even next week. The school district warned that parents should make plans to pick up their students, if possible.
"Know that we are working to address the root causes of this issue, but for today our primary concern is to ensure student safety," the district said in a statement Friday afternoon.
WATCH: Walkout: Parents and WCPSS scramble to prepare for bus driver work stoppage
This all comes after the district warned parents Thursday about a pending school bus driver work stoppage.
The bus drivers said they are being worked to the limit without any compensation. WCPSS, as well as many other districts across the state, have reported having too few bus drivers since the start of the school year.
The districts have promoted higher wages and signing bonuses, but still the shortage persists.
Because of the shortage, some of the drivers have gone from serving two schools a day to five or six -- with no extra pay for the extra routes.