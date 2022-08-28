Wheel falls off moving school bus in Jacksonville, Florida for 2nd time this week

Frightening video shows a wheel falling off a moving school bus in Jacksonville, Florida for the second time in a week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There were scary moments for students in Jacksonville, Florida, when the wheel fell off a moving school bus.

Frightening video shows a school bus on the roadway losing its entire wheel Wednesday. The bus was filled with high school and middle school students, many of them yelling, WJXT reported.

And get this - it happened earlier this week, too, with the same route and the same driver - even though the buses were swapped out.

The driver kept her cool and kept the bus on the road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The bus company said it was "an isolated maintenance issue," and accepted responsibility for the issue.