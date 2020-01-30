Science

Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across night sky

LOS ANGELES -- Residents in Southern California were treated to a bright sight Wednesday night, prompting many to take to social media.

An apparent meteor flashed over the region and was caught on camera.

On social media, residents took video of the large bright light resembling a meteor as it flashed across the night sky.

Video from a person in San Diego showed streaking lights as it broke into several smaller pieces and dropped out of sight.



Several Southern California residents called into the ABC7 newsroom saying they saw the apparent meteor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesouthern californiameteor
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection
McDougald residents show up to first DHA meeting since evacuations
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Powerball Results: 1 ticket in Fla. nets $394M jackpot after winning numbers drawing
Former RDU airport employee charged with secret peeping
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cary Parkway crash
Show More
Cary man charged with sending child pornography to undercover detective
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Brawl breaks out after high school basketball game in Cary
Is your Amazon delivery late? This may be the reason why
Cary launches free home repair program for residents
More TOP STORIES News