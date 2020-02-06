NASA astronaut, NCSU alumna Christina Koch boards spacecraft to return to Earth after record-breaking mission

The North Carolina State University alumna boarded the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with fellow astronaut Luca Parmitano and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov around 9:30 p.m.
The spacecraft is scheduled to undock just before 1 a.m. and will land in Kazakhstan around 4 a.m. Thursday.
What will I miss? The exquisite beauty of both the planet Earth and this marvel that its amazing people created. pic.twitter.com/VWIFXuJMTp— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 5, 2020
Koch broke two records during her mission on the International Space Station--she was part of the first all-female spacewalk and has spent more time in space than any other woman.
Last week, Koch told The Associated Press she couldn't wait to dig into a bowl of chips and salsa when she returns to Earth after her 328-day mission.