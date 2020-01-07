Science

Astronaut Christina Koch - an NC State alum - shows what a meteor shower looks like from space

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, an NC State graduate, snapped an incredible picture of a meteor shower from the International Space Station.

The picture has received thousands of likes on Twitter.



Meteor showers are caused when space debris enters Earth's atmosphere, disintegrating in fiery streaks.

Koch's composite image shows some of the shooting stars as they streak into the atmosphere. The image also catches the green bands of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, which is a naturally occurring light display caused by solar wind.

Koch's time in space has been record-setting. In December, she broke the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman. In October, she was part of the first all-female spacewalk.

She is scheduled to remain in space for about 11 months, falling just shy of the world record of 15 months held by a Russian cosmonaut.

SEE ALSO: Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch speaks to Durham students

Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina and went to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceraleighnasaastronautmeteor
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air taxi to be tested in Raleigh on Tuesday
Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's suspension
Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
Half of Durham public housing units receive failing federal scores
Fayetteville churches offer support to families of deployed soldiers
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
A look at downtown Raleigh's Shimmer Wall
Show More
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Give blood, win tickets to Super Bowl LIV
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
How Fort Bragg prepares soldiers for overseas deployment
Man steals car in Chapel Hill after another attempted carjacking
More TOP STORIES News