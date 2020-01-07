Astronaut Christina Koch - an NC State alum - shows what a meteor shower looks like from space

The picture has received thousands of likes on Twitter.
Can you see shooting starts from space? Turns out, yes! The first meteor shower of the decade and we were lucky enough to catch it from the @Space_Station along with the northern lights. This is a composite image of a few of the #quadrantids as they blazed into the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/ETdMRK1d86— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) January 6, 2020
Meteor showers are caused when space debris enters Earth's atmosphere, disintegrating in fiery streaks.
Koch's composite image shows some of the shooting stars as they streak into the atmosphere. The image also catches the green bands of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, which is a naturally occurring light display caused by solar wind.
Koch's time in space has been record-setting. In December, she broke the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman. In October, she was part of the first all-female spacewalk.
She is scheduled to remain in space for about 11 months, falling just shy of the world record of 15 months held by a Russian cosmonaut.
Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina and went to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.