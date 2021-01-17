Science

Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.

The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'

It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.


And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespace
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm downtown Raleigh as threats of protests persist
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
Martin Luther King Jr., the focus of many sermons before holiday
LATEST: More than 8M COVID-19 tests completed in NC since March
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Did the Panthers make a mistake letting so many players end up in Buffalo?
Show More
NC village plans to solve homelessness one tiny home at a time
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say
More TOP STORIES News