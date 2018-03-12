SCIENCECLUB

Cabbage Chemistry!

In this experiment, you will hypothesize what color the cabbage juice will turn when mixed with common household items to determine how acidic or basic the item is.

We had lots of fun testing items all over the house to determine if they're acid or base. We even made a (guessing) game out of it! You can too by boiling down red cabbage and following our few simple steps. Click here for the PDF instructions. We'll be posting some of our tests on our Facebook page and invite you to share yours. Let's see who has the most fun with it.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

