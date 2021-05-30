space

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

BEIJING, China -- An automated spacecraft docked with China's new space station Sunday carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.

Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from Hainan, an island in the South China Sea, China Manned Space said. It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station.

RELATED: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is third and largest orbital station launched by China's increasingly ambition space program.

The station's core module was launched April 29. The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew.

China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what would happen to the rocket from Saturday's launch.

SEE ALSO: Mysterious early morning light in sky spotted on East Coast from SpaceX launch

Beijing doesn't participate in the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program's secrecy and its military connections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencerocket launchchinabus driverspace
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
'Super blood moon' lunar eclipse dazzles sky gazers
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved NC barbecue restaurant destroyed in overnight fire
WEEKEND WEATHER: Cloudy & cool with few showers Sunday
Teen charged with murder after man found at cemetery near NC State
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Hurricanes host Tampa Bay to begin playoff series
Hiker mauled by bear at Yellowstone National Park
Lost engagement ring found at bottom of England's largest lake
Show More
Raleigh-Durham area ranks 10th in top 50 Mosquito Cities List
Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated
Olympic athletes asked to sign COVID death waiver
70-year-old Raleigh man drowns while swimming at Kure Beach
NC veterans honor the fallen on 1st post-pandemic Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News