Science

Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain

They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.

Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.

As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.

The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.

Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecocainemarijuanaaddictioncookiesu.s. & worldsciencechocolate
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Beware of fake websites trying to steal your money
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall
1 dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
15-year-old Fayetteville girl found safe and unharmed
Charges not expected in crash that killed teen in Holly Springs
Outrage prompts cancellation of movie night at Fayetteville cemetery
Fayetteville Regional Airport shows off new passenger concourse
More TOP STORIES News