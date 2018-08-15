Clouds Make Rain

Clouds are a collection of very tiny water droplets, or ice crystals, that float in the air together. They're able to float because they're so small and light. Rain forms when they all start combining together and grow too big and heavy to stay up in the air.
In this experiment we create our own shaving cream "cloud" and use food coloring as "rain". See how many drops it takes before your clouds start to rain!
For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!
Post pictures of your rain clouds on our Facebook page!
Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Sponsored Content