Clouds Make Rain

BASF Science Club creates clouds using shaving cream and food coloring as "rain".

Clouds are a collection of very tiny water droplets, or ice crystals, that float in the air together. They're able to float because they're so small and light. Rain forms when they all start combining together and grow too big and heavy to stay up in the air.
In this experiment we create our own shaving cream "cloud" and use food coloring as "rain". See how many drops it takes before your clouds start to rain!

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

