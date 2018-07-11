BASFSCIENCE

Create a Slime Sun Catcher

BASF Science Club turns Slime into Sun Catchers!

A polymer is a long chain of molecules. If the long molecules slide past each other easily, then the substance acts like a liquid because the molecules flow. If the molecules stick together at a few places along the strand, then the substance behaves like a rubbery solid called an elastomer. When making homemade slime, you learn about some of the properties of polymers!

Try out this experiment yourself using these printable PDF instructions!

What have you found?
After the slime sits out it loses some of its original elasticity, why do you think that is?

