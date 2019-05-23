Try this "electrifying" experiment at home with help from BASF Science Club!
There are different types of batteries, and the lemon battery is a type of battery called voltaic. Voltaic batteries are made of two different metals placed inside an electrolyte. In this case, the coins and washers act as electrodes, and the lemon juice is the electrolyte. When a battery runs out of the electrolyte or metal, then it will no longer create a reaction and will stop working.
Try creating an electrical current yourself with this experiment! And after you try it, you can take the experiment further and test it with other metals and electrolytes.
Click here to download a PDF of the instructions to print and recreate at home!
DIY Battery with Lemons
