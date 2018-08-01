SCIENCE

Earth Overshoot Day 2018: Humans have already used up the planet's resources for the year

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why August 1 is known as Earth Overshoot Day and what we can do to help.

Humankind is using resources more quickly than the Earth can replenish them, and August 1 is an important date to illustrate that.

Wednesday is Earth Overshoot Day, the day on which we have already used up the resources Earth can replenish in a year, AccuWeather explains.

We'd need 1.7 Earths to maintain our current habits. Since we only have one, Earth Overshoot Day raises awareness of our consumption level.

In order to change the consumption level, overfishing, forest overharvesting and high CO2 emissions need to be reduced, AccuWeather reports.

If we make changes, we have the potential to return to using resources at a rate that the planet can regenerate them by 2050.
Related Topics:
scienceclimate changeu.s. & worldnatureconservationaccuweatherrecycling
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
SPONSORED: Test Vitamin C Levels
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
SPONSORED: Create a Slime Sun Catcher
More Science
Top Stories
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Fayetteville teen says naked man tried to grab him on walk to school
Police investigating whether worker was involved in Durham Wendy's robbery
Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
Back-to-school countdown checklist
City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year
Police: Chapel Hill man charged with murder after stabbing his brother
Show More
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
NC school districts suing state officials for $750 million
Is that an angel in clouds?
Durham student in hot water after video shows him using N-word
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
More News