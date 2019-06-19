BASFscience

Experiment with Phototropism

Have you ever seen a plant grow crooked rather than straight up or down? That might be because it was experiencing phototropism. This is where a plant or organism responds to the source of light and either grows towards it (positive phototropism) or away from it (negative phototropism).

In this experiment, we will be testing phototropism by taking six geraniums and growing them in three different light environments.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebasfsciencescienceclub
RELATED
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: Testing Sugar in Plants
SPONSORED: DIY Battery with Lemons
SPONSORED: How to Create Walking Water
SPONSORED: Test Vitamin C Levels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates