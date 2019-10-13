Science

Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night

By
For those interested in sky lore, you'll want to keep an eye to the sky because you might have the chance to see October's full moon Sunday night.

October's full moon, the hunter's moon, falls a month after September's harvest moon, which lasted from September 12-13. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday, October 13, somewhere around 5 p.m. ET.

The hunter's moon was given its name because it occurred at the time when tribes gathered meat for the long winter ahead.

According to AccuWeather, the full moon names date back to Native American folklore and is how "tribes back then kept track of the seasons by giving a distinct name and meaning."

The cool thing about the hunter's moon is that nature is working perfectly to make the fat moon easy to view, due to falling leaves. Unfortunately, for our area, we won't be able to see the full moon because of clouds, rain and potentially a few storms.

