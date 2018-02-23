SCIENCECLUB

Fortified with iron!

For this experiment, we're going to test to see if we can find the iron in cereal, using a MAGNET! (WTVD)

Iron is an essential mineral for the body. Since our bodies can't produce it, a balanced diet needs to include enough iron to keep us healthy, which is why some cereals are fortified with iron. Did you know you can find the iron particles in cereal using a rare earth magnet? Watch this video to learn how you can find the iron in your cereal!

