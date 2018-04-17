SCIENCECLUB

Grow Potatoes in a Plastic Bag

EMBED </>More Videos

You do not have to be a gardener to grow your own food.

Easily plant potatoes in a plastic bag and watch the growth process firsthand! You do not have to be a gardener or have a lot of outdoor space to grow your own food.

Check out the PDF instructions to see what supplies you will need and the steps to take, and get growing!

Head over to our Facebook page and share your potato growing pictures or your favorite way to eat potatoes.

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SPONSORED: How to Make Foam at Home
SPONSORED: How to Make a Pizza Box Solar Oven
SPONSORED: How to Grow an Avocado Tree
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More Science