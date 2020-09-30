accuweather

Look out for Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower and bright Mars in the sky this October

Halloween will be extra spooky this year when a full moon rises on Oct. 31, something that won't happen again for nearly two decades.

The moon will actually be a blue moon, which refers not to the color of the moon but rather to the fact that it is the second full moon in a calendar month. (In rare and unrelated circumstances, dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere can sometimes make the moon appear blue.)

EMBED More News Videos

While a blue moon may appear blue for unrelated reasons, the term actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month.



We won't see another full moon on Halloween until 2039, according to AccuWeather.

The Halloween blue moon isn't the only thing happening in the skies in October. Here are two other things to keep an eye out for:

  • Mars will shine brightly in the sky on Oct. 13, when it reaches opposition, meaning the planet is at the point in its orbit when it's closest to the Earth. It will be the red planet's brightest display in the sky since July 2018.
  • Meteors will return to the skies on Oct. 20 as part of the annual Orionid meteor shower. You can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour under clear, moonless conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherhalloweenmoonmarsspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
ACCUWEATHER
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Officials fear disaster fatigue amid pandemic, busy hurricane season
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Percentage of positive tests spikes to 6.5%
Leaf peepin': When are fall colors headed our way?
Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision
Hundreds of US flags fill field to honor American heroes
ECU student's site for minority-owned shops born from BLM, COVID-19
SFA cheerleader 'swatting' case not motivated by race, chief says
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Show More
UNC will allow 3,500 fans to games at Kenan Stadium
WCPSS votes to keep high school virtual through rest of semester
AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
SUV hits Wake County deputy on I-87 near Knightdale
More TOP STORIES News