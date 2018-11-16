Helicopter helps dry football field at Jordan High School

Need a fast way to dry your soggy football field after days of unending rain? Get to the chopper!That's what happened Friday morning at Durham's Jordan High School. A helicopter flew low over the field, helping to dry it before Jordan's playoff game Friday night against Scotland Neck.A generous parent footed the bill for the chopper's services."With the low humidity, the helicopter will actually force that lower-humidity air down onto the field, and it pulls and dries moisture out of it. So, it can dry it," explained ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker.It's an expensive way to get a playing field ready for a big game, but it is effective. A parent at the school reportedly footed the bill.The helicopter later moved on to Jordan's lacrosse field, to help dry it out for a playoff game Friday night, too.