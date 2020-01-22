nasa

Help NASA name the Mars 2020 rover

NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next Mars rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from US students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled those entries down to nine final names: endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude and courage.

There is currently an online poll where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.

You can vote on NASA's website. The poll will remain open until January 27
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecontestsnasamarsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
Christina Koch participates in first NASA spacewalk of 2020
UNC alumna graduates from NASA astronaut program
NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts into its ranks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Johnston County rollover crash
Rape victims billed by Cape Fear Valley Health for rape kits
Frustration boils as McDougald residents told they can't yet go home
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Know the signs of stalking as crime increases on college campuses
LIST: The Triangle companies with the most unanswered BBB complaints
Show More
Cary mom says library policy unfair to son with autism
Experts discuss possible plans for Fayetteville tiny home project
VIDEO: Impatient thief jumps over counter in Durham robbery
Zebulon man gifts $200 to robbed 90-year-old couple
3 new public schools coming to Durham
More TOP STORIES News