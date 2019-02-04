NASA

'Hidden Figure' Dr. Christine Darden speaks to Wake County STEM students

EMBED </>More Videos

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The stories of African American women who became mathematicians and led the way in NASA's research during the 1950s and 1960s were portrayed on the big screen in 'Hidden Figures.'

Dr. Christine Darden became the next generation of the Hidden Figures at NASA.

"You're going to run into problems, you're going to run into detours and roadblocks....You've got to solve those problems," Dr. Darden told a group of students.

Dr. Darden spent 40 years at NASA. She started as a mathematician and worked her way through the ranks. On Monday, she told her inspirational story to sophomores at the Wake STEM Early College.

"I watched the movie Hidden Figures and I was really inspired by it so I found it very empowering that this strong woman was able to come in and talk to us and I think it was a very good experience," said student Nadia Samah

Dr. Darden says young girls like Nadia Samah are the reason she continues to tell her story.

"I want her to stay that way. I want her to be able to draw on that in some of her low moments when she's not feeling so great but to know that she can go on and do it," Dr. Darden said.

Dr. Darden has since retired and she says now she spends a lot of her time speaking to students, spending time with her grandchildren and giving back to her church.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasadoctorsmathstudentseducationscienceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NASA
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 16 years later
NASA sends Durham students' experiment into space
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
More nasa
SCIENCE
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 16 years later
Jan. 28 marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
8-year-old neuroscience wiz kid to speak in Cary
NASA accepts Fayetteville State University student's invention
More Science
Top Stories
Raleigh business Curry In A Hurry to appear on The Cooking Channel
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
5 mistakes you're making with your money
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Show More
Watch: Educational film shows limited view of North Carolina in the 1950s
Bakery owner "unapologizing" for 'Build the Wall' cookies
More than 40 mummies newly discovered in Egypt
Blue Bell introduces new Valentine's Day-themed ice cream
Virginia Governor's possible replacement graduated from Duke in 2000
More News