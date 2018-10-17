How to Create Walking Water

Capillary action is the ability of liquid to flow in narrow spaces without the assistance of, and in opposition to, external forces like gravity.In this walking water experiment, liquid uses the process of capillary action to move along tiny gaps in the fiber of the paper towels. It occurs due to the adhesive force between the water and the paper towel being stronger than the cohesive forces inside the water itself. This process can also be seen in plants where moisture travels from the roots to the rest of the plant.