ACCUWEATHER

4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather conditions like humidity and wind can impact how fireworks displays look on the Fourth of July and other holidays, according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

It's not the Fourth of July without fireworks, but did you know that weather can impact the dazzling display of light in the sky?

Clear skies, light winds and low humidity create the optimal conditions for a fireworks show, according to AccuWeather. As humidity increases, the color from the fireworks could appear less vibrant.

Wind speed is also closely monitored; if there's too little wind, the smoke from the fireworks might not dissipate quickly enough and could obstruct the view from the ground. If there's too much wind, smoke and hot embers could move into areas full of spectators.

Drought conditions can also cause problems for fireworks shows. The fallout from fireworks could be enough to start a fire in a matter of seconds. In some desert areas, drone shows are replacing fireworks -- in addition to being safer in drier areas, the drone shows are more inclusive for those with sensitives to the sound of firework explosions.

Rain, though, poses little risk to fireworks as long as the fireworks are kept in waterproof bags. Downpours and thunderstorms can cause a fireworks show to be canceled or delayed, especially if there's lightning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencefireworksjuly 4th4th of julyjuly fourthholidayweatheraccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
More Science
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News