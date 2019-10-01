Science

Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf

ANTARCTICA -- An iceberg larger than Los Angeles is now floating off Antarctica.

The 600-square-mile chunk of ice, named D-28, broke away from the Amery Ice Shelf last week -- the first major event of its kind in nearly 60 years.

Scientists first noticed a rift in the region in the early 2000s and predicted the rupture would eventually happen.

They do not think the breakaway is linked to climate change.

Instead, experts believe the event was simply part of the ice shelf's normal cycle.

But the 315-billion-ton iceberg could disrupt global shipping -- so it will be tracked.
