Ivory Soap Expands Experiment

Because of the high volume of air whipped into a bar of ivory soap, when the bar is heated in the microwave, it expands rapidly into a huge, fluffy cloud in just seconds. Try it for yourself!

Remember to only use Ivory soap! No other brand has such a high air content. Another brand could even smoke or burn your microwave.

