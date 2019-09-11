Because of the high volume of air whipped into a bar of ivory soap, when the bar is heated in the microwave, it expands rapidly into a huge, fluffy cloud in just seconds. Try it for yourself!
Remember to only use Ivory soap! No other brand has such a high air content. Another brand could even smoke or burn your microwave.
Share your results on our Facebook page!
Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every other Wednesday!
Sponsored Content
Ivory Soap Expands Experiment
Related topics:
sciencebasfsciencescienceclub
sciencebasfsciencescienceclub
Sponsored Content