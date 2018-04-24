SCIENCECLUB

Learn About Hydropower!

EMBED </>More Videos

Test the impact that weight has on the power of water.

For this experiment, we're going to test the impact that weight has on the power of water. Water power is also known as Hydropower.

Did You Know?

Water has been a source of power since the 4th century BC, powering water wheels and mills for the production of flour from grain. Today's technological advances have moved the open water wheel into an enclosed turbine for the generation of electricity.

Use the printable PDF instructions for trying this experiment yourself!

Share your hydropower experiment pictures and videos on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SPONSORED: How to Make Foam at Home
SPONSORED: How to Make a Pizza Box Solar Oven
SPONSORED: How to Grow an Avocado Tree
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More Science