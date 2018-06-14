BASFSCIENCE

Learn about Viscosity!

EMBED </>More Videos

BASF Science Club tests out viscosity using corn starch!

Viscosity is a term used to describe the resistance of a liquid to flow. For most liquids, viscosity depends on temperature - these are Newtonian. For other liquids, Non-Newtonian, the viscosity depends on the force applied to the liquid or how fast an object is moving through the liquid.

Try out this experiment yourself using these printable PDF instructions!

What do you find?
When doing this experiment, do you find the cornstarch liquid to be Newtonian or Non-Newtonian? What other fluids or substances behave this way?

Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceBASFsciencescienceclub
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SPONSORED: Test the Greenhouse Effect
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
SPONSORED: Test Vitamin C Levels
More BASFscience
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
More Science