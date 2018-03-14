SCIENCECLUB

Learn how siphoning works

Did you know that you can make water travel uphill when you siphon? (WTVD)

Did you know that you can make water travel uphill when you siphon? When you suck liquid (like a straw) up over the hump, the force of gravity does the rest. Watch this video to discover how we did it.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

