Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch to speak to Durham students

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students in Durham are going to have an out of this world talk to wrap up the first week of school.

Astronaut and NC State graduate Christina Koch, who is currently floating hundreds of miles above the Earth, will speak to the students live from the International Space Station.

W.G. Pearson Elementary School students in second and fourth grade will gather in the school's gym to talk with Koch via live satellite feed.

Koch is going to share stories about her time in space, and the students will then do some space-related activities.

Koch is scheduled to remain in space for another six months. Upon returning in February, she will have set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

