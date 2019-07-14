moon landing 50th

Who walked on the moon? A look back at the Apollo moonwalkers

During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Neil Armstrong was the first and Gene Cernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.

The moonwalkers were:

Apollo 11 (1969)

  • Neil Armstrong. Died in 2012.
  • Buzz Aldrin


Apollo 12 (1969)

  • Charles "Pete" Conrad. Died in 1999.
  • Alan Bean. Died in 2018.

Apollo 14 (1971)

  • Alan Shepard. Died in 1998
  • Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.

Apollo 15 (1971)

  • David Scott
  • James Irwin. Died in 1991.

Apollo 16 (1972)

  • John Young. Died in 2018.
  • Charles Duke


Apollo 17 (1972)

  • Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.
  • Harrison "Jack" Schmitt


MORE COVERAGE:
Debunking 1969 moon landing myths and conspiracy theories
Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew training in lunar lander and 'vomit comet'

INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasamoonhistoryspacemoonwalkneil armstrongbuzz aldrinmoon landing 50th
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MOON LANDING 50TH
Neil Armstrong's famous "one small step" quote explained
Debunking 1969 moon landing myths, conspiracies
Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew's training
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
SUV smashes into firetruck as crews investigate crash on I-540
The Heat Climbs This Week
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills
Cary churchgoers aim to stock local food pantry with $10 each
1 dead in Cumberland County house fire
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Show More
Teen killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting
Woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News