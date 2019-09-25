BASFscience

Make your own closed terrarium!

We're going to show you how to make a closed terrarium, which is a self-contained environment perfect for plant growth. With closed terrariums, light and heat can enter through the glass, encouraging soil and plant evaporation. This water vapor then condenses on the glass and falls back to the soil below.

For experiment instructions, use this printable PDF instructions.

Share your results on our Facebook page!
Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every other Wednesday!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechildrenfamilysciencebasfsciencescienceclub
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: Exploding Baggies
SPONSORED: Ivory Soap Expands Experiment
SPONSORED: Drinking Candle and Air Pressure
SPONSORED: Skewered Balloons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates