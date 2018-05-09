SCIENCECLUB

Marshmallow in a Vacuum Container

EMBED </>More Videos

Test what happens to a marshmallow in a vacuum food container.

Boyle's law is a gas law. When temperature is consistent, then the pressure and volume of a gas have an inverse relationship. This means that when you reduce one, the other will increase.

In this experiment you will test how the volume, or size, of the marshmallow changes as you adjust the amount of pressure in the container!

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Here is a list of other items that may be fun to test: a piece of bread, bubble wrap, shaving cream, a balloon, slime, or a Twinkie! Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencescienceclubBASFscience
Related
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More scienceclub
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More Science