scienceclub

Measuring with Shadow Heights

Measuring tall items or buildings is possible for you to do, even if you don't have a ladder. But how? In this experiment, you will be using shadow heights created by the sun to measure!
You will create a formula, or proportion, based on measuring a shorter item, and then comparing it to the measurement of the nearby taller item. This is possible because the sun's rays will create parallel shadows.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencescienceclubbasfscience
RELATED
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Turn Liquid into a Squishy Solid
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: Testing Vitamin C Levels
SPONSORED: DIY Battery with Lemons
SPONSORED: Experiment with Phototropism
SPONSORED: Testing Sugar in Plants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates