Get ready for a rare astronomical alignment coming on Nov. 11 as Mercury passes directly between Earth and the sun, an event known as a transit.The Nov. 11 Mercury transit will be visible across the Americans, Europe, Africa and western Asia, according to AccuWeather . You can view the transit with a telescope that has proper solar filters, but be warned that looking at the sun without proper solar filters could cause permanent eye damage.Transits are very rare and occur about 13 times every century. The next Mercury transit won't happen until Nov. 13, 2032.