accuweather

Moon, Saturn to meet in night sky on Black Friday

Need something to do to help you wind down from Black Friday shopping? Look to the night sky, where the moon and Saturn will meet on Friday, Nov. 29.

The waxing crescent moon will appear to the south of the ringed gas giant, an encounter known as a conjunction, according to AccuWeather.

To find the pair, look southwest toward the constellation Sagittarius. They'll appear around sunset before setting approximately two hours later, and the meeting will be visible to the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars. With a telescope, you'll be able to see the craters of the moon and observe Saturn's iconic rings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoonspace
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
OBX buried in sand following weekend's destructive nor'easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
3rd arrest in Johnston County convenience store robbery, murder
Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry
Raleigh man accused of raping Greensboro high school student
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center
Amazon Outlet and Amazon Warehouse can help you save big
How to prevent foodborne illnesses in Thanksgiving leftovers
Show More
Durham Eagle Scout builds anti-gun violence garden to promote peace
Man killed in McDougald Terrace shooting over the weekend ID'd
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
More TOP STORIES News