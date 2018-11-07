SCIENCE

Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft, Harvard astronomers say

EMBED </>More Videos

A mysterious object spotted floating through our solar system last year might be an alien spacecraft that was investigating Earth, according to Harvard astronomers. (KABC)

A mysterious object spotted floating through our solar system last year might be an alien spacecraft that was investigating Earth, according to Harvard astronomers.

The astronomers suggested the theory in a recent research paper.
Researchers based their theory on the speed that the object traveled, which was around 196,000 mph, which they say indicates it may have an "artificial origin."

"Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization," they wrote in the paper, which has been submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The object, called Oumuamua, was first found by telescope in Hawaii in 2017.

Oumuamua is the first object seen in our solar system that is known to have originated elsewhere.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacetechnologyresearchu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
SPONSORED: How to Create Walking Water
SPONSORED: Test Vitamin C Levels
SPONSORED: Homemade Ice Tray Battery
More Science
Top Stories
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
North Carolina election results
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatre
Cumberland Co. man killed while walking home from work, sources say
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Show More
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vape
Republicans lose veto-proof majority in NC House
NC voters approve 4 constitutional amendments, including Voter ID
Rep. George Holding wins re-election for US House District 2
More News