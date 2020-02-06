Science

NASA astronaut, NCSU alumna Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WTVD) -- NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth.

The North Carolina State University alumna boarded the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with fellow astronaut Luca Parmitano and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Thursday at 4:12 a.m., Koch landed in Kazakhstan along with Alexander Skvortsov and Luca Parmitano.





Koch broke two records during her mission on the International Space Station--she was part of the first all-female spacewalk and has spent more time in space than any other woman.

Last week, Koch told The Associated Press she couldn't wait to dig into a bowl of chips and salsa when she returns to Earth after her 328-day mission.
