Halloween is just days away and there's a sense of celebration throughout the galaxy.A NASA satellite captured a 2014 image of the sun making a 'jack-o-lantern' face as seen in ultraviolet light. The post had more than 1,000 shares as of Monday morning.NASA posted the photo on its Facebook page along with a link to download a high-resolution image of the photo."Even our star celebrates the spooky season," the post says. "In 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite."