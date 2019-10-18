international space station

First all female spacewalk to happen Friday morning with astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir

Two American astronauts will make history Friday by embarking on the first all-female spacewalk.

North Carolina native Christina Koch and Maine native Jessica Meir are set to walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) together around 7:50 a.m. EST.



The women are going outside the space station to replace a failed power controller.

SEE ALSO: Christina Koch to set record for longest spaceflight by a woman

The entire historic event will be streamed live. Viewers will be able to tell the two astronauts apart by their uniform. Koch's suit will have red stripes and her helmet will carry the number 18. Meir's suit will not have any strips and her helmet will carry the number 11.

The spacewalk will be Koch's fourth and Meir's first.

Koch was scheduled to be part of the first all-female spacewalk back in March with astronaut Anne McClain, but that spacewalk got canceled when NASA realized it didn't have enough properly-sized spacesuits for both of them to work together.

Koch is a graduate of North Carolina State University and North Carolina School of Science and Math.

She has been in space since March. She's not slated to return to Earth until February. When she's done she will have broken the current record for longest spaceflight by a woman.

SEE ALSO: Live from space: NC State graduate Christina Koch speaks to Durham students
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenc state universitynasaspaceinternational space stationwomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
NASA reschedules first all-female spacewalk
International Space Station to fly over US this week
Live from space: Christina Koch speaks to Durham students
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
Beware of fake websites trying to steal your money
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall
1 dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
Show More
15-year-old Fayetteville girl found safe and unharmed
Charges not expected in crash that killed teen in Holly Springs
Outrage prompts cancellation of movie night at Fayetteville cemetery
Fayetteville Regional Airport shows off new passenger concourse
NC mother furious after son receives flu shot without permission
More TOP STORIES News