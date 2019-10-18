First all female spacewalk to happen Friday morning with astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir

North Carolina native Christina Koch and Maine native Jessica Meir are set to walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) together around 7:50 a.m. EST.
,@NASA TV goes live Friday at 6:30am ET to broadcast a spacewalk with @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica. The duo will begin their venture at 7:50am to replace a failed power controller. https://t.co/L52JJKIGgb pic.twitter.com/jkGxb2fRIr— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 18, 2019
The women are going outside the space station to replace a failed power controller.
The entire historic event will be streamed live. Viewers will be able to tell the two astronauts apart by their uniform. Koch's suit will have red stripes and her helmet will carry the number 18. Meir's suit will not have any strips and her helmet will carry the number 11.
The spacewalk will be Koch's fourth and Meir's first.
Koch was scheduled to be part of the first all-female spacewalk back in March with astronaut Anne McClain, but that spacewalk got canceled when NASA realized it didn't have enough properly-sized spacesuits for both of them to work together.
Koch is a graduate of North Carolina State University and North Carolina School of Science and Math.
She has been in space since March. She's not slated to return to Earth until February. When she's done she will have broken the current record for longest spaceflight by a woman.
