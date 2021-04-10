mars

NASA to attempt 1st powered helicopter flight on Mars

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA attempts first powered helicopter flight on Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- NASA will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet this weekend.

The 4-pound helicopter, named Ingenuity, will attempt to rise 10 feet into the extremely thin Martian air on its first hop. Up to five increasingly higher and longer flights are planned over the course of a month.

The space agency is targeting Sunday night around 10 p.m. for the first attempt.

It will mark a "Wright brothers' moment," noted Bobby Braun, director for planetary science at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Ingenuity hitched a ride to the red planet with the Perseverance rover, arriving in February.

RELATED: NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

The helicopter airfield is right next to the rover's landing site in Jezero Crater. The rover will observe the test flights from a distant perch before driving away to pursue its own mission: hunting for signs of ancient Martian life.

Designers had to figure out how to keep the helicopter light enough to go to Mars but sturdy enough to survive the conditions there. One of the features includes Styrofoam inside the blades. Ingenuity will receive data instructing it to fly from Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Flying on Mars isn't easy: the atmosphere is thin (about 1% the density of Earth's atmosphere). Ingenuity has to spin its blades much faster than at Earth to get enough lift and be very light (about 4 pounds or 1.8 kg).

In honor of the other historic flights Ingenuity is carrying a piece of the original Wright Brothers plane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustondronesnasahelicoptermarstechnologyspacesciencejohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARS
From NASA intern to engineer on Mars mission
Durham company plays pivotal role in NASA's Rover Mission to Mars
Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut available 1 day only
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Storms possible in central NC late Saturday
Duke to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination before fall semester
Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
Lawsuit: Virginia police threaten, pepper-spray Army lieutenant during stop
J&J vaccine distribution will slow down 84% next week
UVA transfer forward Justin McKoy commits to UNC
Slain Raleigh student had recently married her alleged killer
Show More
Boosting COVID vaccine access, easing hesitancy in hard-hit SE Raleigh
LATEST: Wake Co. to resume usage of J&J vaccine after internal review
'Heartbreaking': Lawmaker visits border as crisis impact reaches NC
What we know about the SC shooting that killed 5
Raleigh police make arrest in April 1 double shooting
More TOP STORIES News