Science

NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed for 2 months

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA pays people to participate in sleep study.

GERMANY -- NASA is willing to pay participants about nearly $19,000 to spend two whole months watching TV in bed.

The German Aerospace Center will select 24 participants to stay asleep while they are subjected to a 60-day observation under bed rest.

NASA researchers are looking at the effects of "artificial gravity" on the body to see if it may be beneficial to astronauts who spend a long time in space.

The participants will be separated into groups, but housed in a single room.

The volunteers will do a number of activities lying down; such as eating, watching television, and reading for about $18,565.

RELATED: NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
EMBED More News Videos

The first all-female spacewalk will not take place this month as previously planned, according to NASA.



One group will be rotated around in a centrifuge, akin to an artificial gravity chamber, which will force blood back into their extremities.

The other group will not be moved.

Applicants must speak German and be between 24 and 55 to apply.

Visit this website to apply for NASA's German bed study.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sciencenasau.s. & worldsleep
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
FDA issues warning over recall for dog food
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
New NC bill would aim to punish drug dealers who sell to addicts
Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M jackpot
Show More
NIMBY's push back against West Fayetteville complex
End of the line: GoTriangle recommends discontinuing light-rail project
Wake County Girl Scout donates cookies to the homeless
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
Bill plans scholarship money for families of those killed, injured in military
More TOP STORIES News