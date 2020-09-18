Science

NASA's new mission includes Estee Lauder's night serum

Estee Lauder is heading out of this world - literally!

The cosmetic line is paying NASA for a new mission, which involves sending its night serum, Advanced Night Repair serum, to the International Space Station. Once the serum is out in the stars, the astronauts will take pictures of it for $17,500 per hour of their time. Estee Lauder plans to send the serum aboard a rocket set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NASA allows five percent of the space station to be used for commercial companies. While Estee Lauder said it plans to use the photos taken on its social media, the astronauts won't be the ones photographed with the product. Instead, they will take video and photos of the product floating in the cupola of the space station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebeautynasabeauty productsu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Raleigh man found; murder suspect identified
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis
Rain moves out, fall-like temperatures move in
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
LATEST: Durham Streetery scheduled for Friday night
Show More
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Restaurant-style nachos
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend
The 'Hot Dog Lady', beloved downtown Raleigh icon, dies at 63
Dad's invention may make trick-or-treating safe this year
NC BOE responds after Trump alleges election could be 'rigged'
More TOP STORIES News