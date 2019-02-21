SCIENCE

NC State researchers identify smaller relative of Tyrannosaurus rex

An NC State researcher announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur, in the T-rex family.

RALEIGH, N.C.
An NC State researcher announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur.

The new species is part of the Tyrannosaurus rex family.

The fossil was found in Utah.

It was identified as Moros-Intrepidus and lived approximately 96 million years ago.

But, unlike the T-rex, which stood about 12 feet tall and weighed up to eight tons, the Moros was between three and four feet tall.

Researchers said they believe Moros fills in the timeline between the earliest, smaller Tyrannosaurus and the T-rex.
