DPS: Only 35 percent of prison staff willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

After spending nearly 30 years at the women's prison in Raleigh, Pamela Humphrey was released in January.But while she was inside there was a COVID-19 outbreak."Horrendous it was one of the worst experiences of my life," said Humphrey. The 59 year-old tested positive, a close friend of hers in jail died."It was an older lady that we were attached to and it was very hard," said Humphrey. "There were a lot of things that could have been done to help prevent the outbreaks that we had."The Department of Public Safety says soon it expects to transition 3,500 inmates out of its facilities and under the supervision of community corrections officers. The move is part of a legal settlement with civil rights groups.The effort will reduce spread while voluntarily vaccinating remaining inmates and existing staff.An estimated 5,000 staffers have received their first dose, compared to more than 2,500 inmates.As for the second shot, 1,200 employees are fully vaccinated, compared to approximately 170 inmates.Officials say there is some hesitancy among staffers. The agency employs 13,592 corrections staff. In a recent survey, DPS found only 35 percent of employees want the vaccine.The rate of voluntary vaccinations and interest are higher among prisoners 65 and older.Perhaps that's because of the incentives DPS offers, like extra personal visits with loved ones and phone time, or five days knocked off their sentences for getting the vaccine.Civil rights leaders tell us the culture of distrust within the prison system will be an ongoing challenge for officials to overcome."It is compounded by the unwillingness to make the vaccine mandatory for staff," said Elizabeth Simpson, associate director for Emancipation NC. "I think it would be an important move."DPS leaders say they expect vaccination rates of staff will improve overtime with consistent messages and educational videos that dispel myths and encourage the effectiveness of vaccinations.The prison system receives on average of 2,000 vaccine doses a week.