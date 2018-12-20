SCIENCE

Palm-sized meteor caused massive light in California sky, expert says

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
At a time when the Bay Area is blanketed in Christmas lights, Wednesday night's sky stole the show.

Bryan Louie told ABC7 News, "It was brighter than a normal cloud, especially at this time of night."


A mysterious light was spotted in the sky after 5:30 p.m., a time when most are making their way home from work.

"It looked kind of like a key almost," Louie went on to describe.



Dathao Becker was visiting the Bay Area from San Diego. She told ABC7 News, "I just thought it was a kind of weird formation."



"I thought somebody was trying to spell something out in the sky, but I couldn't read what it was," Aparna Sarma told ABC7 News. "So, I just moved on with the rest of my night."

However, the mystery light lingered on the minds of others.

Sky7 was flying above San Francisco when it captured this bright light.

Palo Alto resident, Ransom Soderberg told ABC7 News, "I saw a moving cloud, then it formed into a question mark. I don't know, maybe it's a sign."

A sign from where? Or rather, from whom?

"I'm definitely a big believer in UFO phenomenon," Elizabeth Matuzak said. "I definitely think it's a UFO."

According to the Lick Observatory-- a bright meteor was visible in the skies over the Bay Area shortly after sunset Wednesday evening, leaving a bright trail that was visible for many minutes in the western sky.

KABC, our sister station in Southern California, reports the director of the Griffith Observatory, Dr. Edwin Krupp, confirmed the light was a bolide meteor that entered the Earth's atmosphere. Krupp said the meteor can likely fit in your hand but what people saw was the compressed air around it.

Many people on social media posted photos of the unidentified light:

