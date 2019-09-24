Science

Planet Venus could have been habitable billions of years ago, NASA says

By ABC7.com staff
A spectacular recent find points towards life on another planet in our solar system.

NASA scientists presented a study that Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago with a climate that supported water.

Computer simulations show Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system, looking very similar to planet Earth.

Researchers said something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the climate on Venus causing it to have an average temperature of 462 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspacescience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Fayetteville officers use virtual reality to train for split-second decisions
Behind on child support? Durham offers amnesty - for 1 day only
St. Aug's names interim staff after football coach tweets his own firing
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Show More
Durham zoning updates for affordable housing concern some residents
Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Wake County firefighter kayaking 150 miles in two days for charity
Highway Patrol finds 'no evidence' of misconduct in promotions process
More TOP STORIES News