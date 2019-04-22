earth day

Preschoolers release thousands of ladybugs into nature for Earth Day

Preschoolers at Chesterbrook Academy celebrated Earth Day by releasing thousands of lady bugs into the school's garden.

Preschoolers at Chesterbrook Academy celebrated Earth Day by releasing thousands of ladybugs into the school's garden.

The students had been preparing for this day for months.

"We planted zucchini, yellow squash, spring onions, cucumbers...an array of things. Whatever the children though of," said Pre-K teacher June Smallwood.

Once it was time to protect their garden, the students released thousands of ladybugs.

"Even though you're four or three, there's always something you can do to help. Understanding that they're not too small to participate and help Mother Earth," Smallwood said of the lessons that can be learned on Earth Day.
