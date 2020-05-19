North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences brings presentations, lessons online during COVID-19 pandemic

"So much of what I do as an educator at the museum revolves around seeing people laugh at my bad jokes and seeing kids and families smile--or when they see a really cool image in the theatre that they like--seeing, them point or exclaim to the person next to them," Smith said in a Facetime interview.
Now the reactions Smith receives to his performances are in the forms of emojis and comments. That is because COVID-19 has forced Smith to take his act, along with other experiments and educational information online.
"When the museum doors closed, we thought it was still important (to get) science to the masses."
And so they did. Every Tuesday night, it's trivia night on the museum's YouTube page.
Thursday night brings about a virtual café where guest speakers keep you up-to-date on the latest in science. This is interactive, so viewers get to ask questions.
The museum is not stopping there with content. On its website, you'll find experiments you can do at home.
"We have do-it-yourself science activities that are being uploaded weekly."
Though the museum for now remains closed, science never stops.
"It feels good that we have something that we can share with our community."